Leoni (LEO) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Leoni (ETR:LEO) received a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. equinet set a €57.00 ($64.77) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €56.86 ($64.61).

Get Leoni alerts:

ETR LEO opened at €35.87 ($40.76) on Thursday. Leoni has a 12 month low of €39.21 ($44.56) and a 12 month high of €66.20 ($75.23).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.