LendingClub (LC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $4.15 to $4.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LendingClub from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Craig Hallum set a $5.00 price target on shares of LendingClub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LendingClub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

LC traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.87. 29,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.41. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $176.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.25 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 29.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. analysts predict that LendingClub will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy Bogan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,053 shares in the company, valued at $418,380.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $697,000 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,681,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402,019 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 37.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,363,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,547 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 29.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 15,479,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,787 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 21.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,635,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 316.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,514 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and unsecured small business loans.

