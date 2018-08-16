Leeann R. Havner Acquires 1,072 Shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock (GFN) Stock

General Finance Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GFN) major shareholder Leeann R. Havner purchased 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,997.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 691,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,212.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ GFN traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $369.25 million, a P/E ratio of -54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.14. General Finance Co. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $14.15.

GFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Finance Co. Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in General Finance Co. Common Stock by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in General Finance Co. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in General Finance Co. Common Stock by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Finance Co. Common Stock by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,662 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Finance Co. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 22.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

