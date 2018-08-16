Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Short Interest Up 59.2% in July

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,044,276 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the July 13th total of 1,283,720 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,801 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lazard by 9.8% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Lazard by 9.2% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 11,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 15.3% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Lazard by 9.5% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 1.8% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 63,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lazard from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lazard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.83. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.44 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 47.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. analysts predict that Lazard will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.56%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.