Lawson Products (LAWS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.60

Shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.60 and last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAWS shares. ValuEngine raised Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Lawson Products in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lawson Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $266.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $90.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.01 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. research analysts anticipate that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 15.5% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,570,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,903,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after buying an additional 51,516 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 13.4% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 289,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after buying an additional 34,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 7.5% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 286,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after buying an additional 19,958 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.