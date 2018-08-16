Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Holdings Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,522 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $31,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,810 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $347,424,000 after acquiring an additional 391,634 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 164.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,679,090 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $192,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,098 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,555,406 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $183,734,000 after acquiring an additional 50,896 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $165,381,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 18.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,977,364 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $142,172,000 after acquiring an additional 303,546 shares during the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert G. Goldstein acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $711,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $65.74 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $81.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The casino operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 98.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LVS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Nomura cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

