Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Lamar Advertising to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Lamar Advertising from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.20.

LAMR opened at $75.35 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,843,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 87.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after buying an additional 274,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 35.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,544,000 after buying an additional 258,977 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,361,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 344.3% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 295,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,833,000 after buying an additional 229,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

