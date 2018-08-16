La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Trading Down 7.6%

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s share price dropped 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $22.17. Approximately 22,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 489,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

LJPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 price objective on La Jolla Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $608.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.70.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -7.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LJPC. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 346.8% in the second quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,583,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,025 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 20.3% during the first quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,256,000 after buying an additional 698,474 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,934,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 24.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,417,000 after buying an additional 288,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 19.9% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,345,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,259,000 after buying an additional 223,341 shares during the last quarter.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It offers GIAPREZA, an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

