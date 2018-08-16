Kronecoin (KRONE) Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges

Kronecoin (CURRENCY:KRONE) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Kronecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kronecoin has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. Kronecoin has a total market capitalization of $14,470.00 and $148.00 worth of Kronecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00882396 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002339 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003391 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012855 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012847 BTC.

Kronecoin Coin Profile

KRONE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Kronecoin’s total supply is 7,163,438 coins. Kronecoin’s official website is www.kronecoin.org . Kronecoin’s official Twitter account is @Kronecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kronecoin

Kronecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kronecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kronecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kronecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

