Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) will announce $37.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.46 million. Kornit Digital reported sales of $28.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year sales of $143.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.50 million to $143.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $172.83 million per share, with estimates ranging from $172.65 million to $173.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ KRNT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 217,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,266. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $648.40 million, a P/E ratio of 157.50 and a beta of 0.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at about $8,758,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 42.8% during the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,184,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,185,000 after acquiring an additional 654,710 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 33.8% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,818,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,461,000 after acquiring an additional 459,452 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 23.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,343,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,914,000 after acquiring an additional 252,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadview Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 113.8% during the first quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 391,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 208,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. The company focuses on the direct-to-garment and roll-to-roll segments of the printed textile industry. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

