Koppers’ (KOP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q3 2018 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

“We believe the company will continue to see the benefit from the positive economic trends within the CMC segment and its recent acquisitions. KOP is strategically focused on transforming its wood technology business that holds more attractive growth and profitability characteristics. The price target incorporates a blended 14x P/E multiple and 9x EV/EBITDA multiple based on our FY/18 estimates.”,” Barrington Research’s analyst commented.

Get Koppers alerts:

KOP has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Koppers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. B. Riley set a $60.00 price target on Koppers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE:KOP opened at $34.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $746.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85. Koppers has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $51.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.60 million. Koppers had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 79.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Koppers news, Director Cynthia A. Baldwin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $40,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,352.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Michael Johnson bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.36 per share, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,442.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,099,130 and sold 43,163 shares worth $1,814,974. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koppers in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Koppers in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Koppers in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.