KKR & Co Inc Class A (KKR) Major Shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr Purchases 25,773 Shares

KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr acquired 25,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $347,935.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KKR & Co Inc Class A alerts:

On Monday, August 13th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr acquired 13,402 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $180,658.96.

On Monday, August 6th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 2,030,892 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $28,798,048.56.

On Thursday, August 2nd, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 1,742,007 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $66,649,187.82.

On Monday, July 30th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 11,452,321 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $438,165,801.46.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $25.35. 23,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,838. KKR & Co Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.67.

KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc Class A had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc Class A will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. KKR & Co Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc Class A during the second quarter worth about $388,743,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in KKR & Co Inc Class A by 103.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,132,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,099,000 after buying an additional 9,227,804 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in KKR & Co Inc Class A by 108.3% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,500,000 after buying an additional 5,200,000 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc Class A during the second quarter worth about $65,053,000. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in KKR & Co Inc Class A by 4.1% during the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 49,700,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,008,910,000 after buying an additional 1,950,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

KKR & Co Inc Class A Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.