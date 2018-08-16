Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) PT Raised to $17.00 at Citigroup

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $16.50 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $15.00 price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

KRG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 560,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $20.79.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our diverse portfolio of high-quality community, neighborhood, and lifestyle centers.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.