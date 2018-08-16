Kimberly Clark (KMB) Downgraded by Societe Generale to Hold

Societe Generale lowered shares of Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Societe Generale currently has $116.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $124.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.93.

NYSE:KMB traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.54. The stock had a trading volume of 99,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kimberly Clark has a 1-year low of $97.10 and a 1-year high of $124.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 432.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.21%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 1,100 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $116,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,357.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 3,045 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $321,643.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,964.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,475 shares of company stock worth $473,169. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1,426.9% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 999.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 313.8% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

