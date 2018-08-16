Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) Stake Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,648,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,578,000 after buying an additional 110,585 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 6.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,089,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,122,000 after buying an additional 300,508 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,915,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,862,000 after buying an additional 35,939 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth about $199,323,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 70.3% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,283,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,019,000 after buying an additional 942,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.89.

In other news, CEO John B. Kilroy, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $1,007,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,149 shares in the company, valued at $56,619,627.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KRC opened at $71.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $77.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.30 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

