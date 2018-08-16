KHP Capital LLC Buys 5,286 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

KHP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 18.8% of KHP Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. KHP Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $28,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPY. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.6% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 182.8% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $281.78 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $241.83 and a one year high of $286.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.2456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

