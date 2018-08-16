Keyera Corp (KEY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Keyera’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

KEY stock opened at C$37.14 on Thursday. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$31.20 and a 52-week high of C$39.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Keyera from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Keyera from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. GMP Securities boosted their target price on Keyera from C$40.25 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Keyera from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Keyera from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.18.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Marketing segment is involved in the marketing of NGLs, such as propane, butane, condensate, sulphur, and iso-octane, as well as various crude oil midstream activities.

