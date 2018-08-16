KeyCorp Comments on Olympic Steel, Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Olympic Steel in a report released on Tuesday, August 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s FY2018 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.00 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZEUS. ValuEngine cut Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.75. Olympic Steel has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $25.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 13.5% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 26,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 278,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Olympic Steel news, Director Arthur F. Anton purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.37 per share, for a total transaction of $233,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,541.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 6.78%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

