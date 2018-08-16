KEY Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (KEY)

KEY (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. One KEY token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KEY has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. KEY has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $125,577.00 worth of KEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00262722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00152395 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000164 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011364 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.12 or 0.06739943 BTC.

About KEY

KEY’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. KEY’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for KEY is www.bihu.com . KEY’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey

Buying and Selling KEY

KEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

