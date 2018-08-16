Kevin Andrew Robbins Acquires 1,000 Shares of Mannatech, Inc. (MTEX) Stock

Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) Director Kevin Andrew Robbins acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $179,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MTEX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.50. 263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,827. Mannatech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 million, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Mannatech announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, August 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $500,000.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. This is a positive change from Mannatech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Mannatech by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 81,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 41,668 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mannatech by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mannatech during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mannatech by 2,013.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mannatech by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 14,807 shares during the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mannatech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. It markets its products through network marketing channels in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific.

