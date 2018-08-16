Kevin Andrew Robbins Acquires 1,000 Shares of Mannatech, Inc. (MTEX) Stock

Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) Director Kevin Andrew Robbins acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $179,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:MTEX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.50. 263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,827. Mannatech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 million, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.68.
Mannatech announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, August 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $500,000.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Mannatech by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 81,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 41,668 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mannatech by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mannatech during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mannatech by 2,013.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mannatech by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 14,807 shares during the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mannatech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.
Mannatech Company Profile
Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. It markets its products through network marketing channels in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific.
