Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Position Trimmed by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

KMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kennametal from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

Kennametal stock opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $52.52.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $646.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.48 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $271,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,162.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

