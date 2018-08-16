Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 3,666 Shares of Mastercard Inc (MA)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.3% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $432,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $18,862,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.0% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.0% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $200.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $130.36 and a 1 year high of $214.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 103.82% and a net margin of 33.81%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Mastercard to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.70.

In related news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $13,987,835.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,826,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

