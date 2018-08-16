Kellogg (K) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.29

Kellogg (NYSE:K) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.29 and last traded at $73.26, with a volume of 68533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.26.

Several research analysts recently commented on K shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.39.

The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 59.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.47%.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Amit Banati sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $129,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,823.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 66,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $4,815,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 778,647 shares of company stock valued at $53,870,364. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 9.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile (NYSE:K)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

