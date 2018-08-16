KekCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $132.00 (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. KekCoin has a total market cap of $337,963.00 and approximately $132.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KekCoin has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KekCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KekCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001513 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00058549 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00069481 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $217.09 or 0.03442850 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012395 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00011167 BTC.

About KekCoin

KekCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co

KekCoin Coin Trading

KekCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KekCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KekCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.