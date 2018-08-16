KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in Fortive Corp (FTV)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,391 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Fortive by 105.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Fortive by 5,816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Fortive by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $79.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $63.97 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

In other Fortive news, insider Barbara B. Hulit sold 15,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $1,234,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,088.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 5,514 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $446,027.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,495.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,162 shares of company stock worth $6,012,644. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

