KBC Group NV Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 19.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,549.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. KHP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,708.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Howard Weil began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

NYSE:D opened at $70.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $85.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 92.78%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

