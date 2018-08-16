Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,491,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865,900 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline comprises about 1.6% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $120,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.68. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $36.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on PBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

