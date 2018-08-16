Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Lowers Position in Williams Partners LP (WPZ)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,299,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 138,000 shares during the period. Williams Partners accounts for 5.4% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Williams Partners were worth $418,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPZ. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Partners by 2,635.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,016,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,638 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Williams Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,609,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Williams Partners by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,209,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $626,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,459 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Partners by 3,675.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,121,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012,108 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Partners by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,835,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $399,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

WPZ stock opened at $47.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.65. Williams Partners LP has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Williams Partners had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 8.49%. equities analysts forecast that Williams Partners LP will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a $0.629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is a positive change from Williams Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Williams Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WPZ shares. TheStreet upgraded Williams Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Williams Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Williams Partners from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Williams Partners in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Williams Partners in a report on Friday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.74.

About Williams Partners

Williams Partners L.P. operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, and West segments. The Northeast G&P segment engages in natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and NGL fractionation businesses in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

