Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $24.39 Million Stake in TC Pipelines, LP (TCP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP decreased its stake in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 940,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,867,750 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in TC Pipelines were worth $24,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Pipelines by 60.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Pipelines in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TC Pipelines by 44.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 466,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 143,132 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Pipelines by 1.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,144,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,236,000 after purchasing an additional 139,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TC Pipelines by 21.5% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 55,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TCP opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. TC Pipelines, LP has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $57.08. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.22.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 66.44%. The company had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter. research analysts forecast that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on TC Pipelines from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on TC Pipelines from $27.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TC Pipelines from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TC Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. TC Pipelines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

TC Pipelines Profile

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

