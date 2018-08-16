KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) COO Donald S. Gottwald Sells 10,000 Shares

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $615,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Donald S. Gottwald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 10th, Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $579,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $552,000.00.

Shares of KAR stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $62.02. 20,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. KAR Auction Services Inc has a one year low of $43.83 and a one year high of $62.56.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.01 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 26.15%. analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Gabelli downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on KAR Auction Services from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Monday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1,334.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

