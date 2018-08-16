Kaman Co. (KAMN) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kaman were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KAMN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 52.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 66.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $65.33 on Thursday. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $75.08. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). Kaman had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $468.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 2,500 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip A. Goodrich sold 5,000 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $361,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,553.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,435. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

KAMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kaman in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

