Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.75

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 371793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $19.00 price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $309.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). equities analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. Its product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; INVELTYS that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

