Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Given a $19.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo & Co Analysts

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) received a $19.00 target price from analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KALA. Wedbush reduced their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

KALA stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $309.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.10). analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 81.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $489,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. Its product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; INVELTYS that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

