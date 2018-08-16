Just Energy Group (JE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.99

Just Energy Group Inc (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.99 and last traded at C$4.02, with a volume of 244338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.12.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Just Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.55.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion.

In related news, insider James Brown acquired 10,000 shares of Just Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$35,900.00. Also, Director Brett Perlman acquired 14,000 shares of Just Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,100.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 29,000 shares of company stock worth $111,300.

Just Energy Group Company Profile (TSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.