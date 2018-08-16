JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,103,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $560,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foresters Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the first quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 46,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 837,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.4% in the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 229,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,216,000 after purchasing an additional 49,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $3,502,957.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $113.70 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $397.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

