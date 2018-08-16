JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hellofresh (HFG) a €19.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($21.59) price target on Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hellofresh presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €15.60 ($17.73).

HFG stock opened at €12.80 ($14.55) on Monday. Hellofresh has a 12 month low of €8.86 ($10.07) and a 12 month high of €14.00 ($15.91).

HelloFresh SE delivers pre-portioned ingredients that enable subscribers to prepare home-cooked meals each week using its recipes in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Australia, Austria, Belgium, and Luxembourg. It operates an Internet platform that provides customers the choice between various kinds of meals and recipes to be delivered on selected weekdays.

