JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ) Stake Lowered by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,140 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 580.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,050,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,201,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984,500 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter valued at about $15,235,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,507.7% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 318,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 298,715 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 39.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,190,000 after acquiring an additional 286,918 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,494,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,309,000 after acquiring an additional 275,160 shares during the period.

Shares of AMJ opened at $28.65 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $30.74.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.