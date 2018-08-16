Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 136,812 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,516,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,812 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $321,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $216.25 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.02 and a 12-month high of $220.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

