Joint (JYNT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Joint from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Joint from $7.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Joint stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Joint has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. Joint had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Joint news, CFO John P. Meloun sold 40,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $324,717.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,922 shares in the company, valued at $151,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Joint by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 75,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Joint by 276.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 104,373 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Joint by 48.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 285,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 92,631 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Joint in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Joint by 3,839.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 352 franchised clinics and 47 company-owned or managed clinics.

