Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $377,000.

Shares of CATH opened at $35.01 on Thursday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58.

