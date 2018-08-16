Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $26.54 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 49,250,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,431,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,032 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,240,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,246,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,814 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,093,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $703,289,000 after purchasing an additional 37,063 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,969,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,812,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,033,000 after purchasing an additional 697,850 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.53 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

