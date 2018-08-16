John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 47.5987310031013 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

HPI opened at $21.93 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $22.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed-end, diversified management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of income consistent with preservation of capital, and to provide growth of capital. Normally, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

