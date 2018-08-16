JMU Ltd- (JMU) Given Media Impact Score of 0.19

News headlines about JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. JMU Ltd- earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the information services provider an impact score of 45.4347229516695 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:JMU traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $1.26. 45,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,680. JMU Ltd- has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. JMU Ltd- had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 162.44%. The business had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter.

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores.

