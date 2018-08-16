Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) will announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.69. Jernigan Capital posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jernigan Capital.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Jernigan Capital had a net margin of 120.18% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million.

JCAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

NYSE:JCAP opened at $18.77 on Monday. Jernigan Capital has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.63%.

In related news, Director James D. Dondero bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John A. Good bought 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $29,555.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 102,935 shares of company stock worth $1,904,520. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 2,099.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 532,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 508,669 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $3,344,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Highland Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 582,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 231,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 99,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jernigan Capital (JCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.