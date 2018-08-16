Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 29,121 Shares of Rev Group Inc (REVG)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 509,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,121 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Rev Group were worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rev Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,114,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Rev Group by 52.4% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 723,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 248,600 shares during the last quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rev Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rev Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rev Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $16.84 on Thursday. Rev Group Inc has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.67.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $608.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.94 million. Rev Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Rev Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Rev Group Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

Several brokerages recently commented on REVG. ValuEngine raised Rev Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Rev Group from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rev Group from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks cut Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Rev Group in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rev Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

In other Rev Group news, Director John Canan acquired 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,841.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,438.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 7,040 shares of company stock worth $112,892 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers.

