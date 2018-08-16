Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 399,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,307 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $11,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000.

NYSE:HCC opened at $22.24 on Thursday. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The business had revenue of $322.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

