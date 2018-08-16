Jennison Associates LLC Has $9.73 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (RGEN)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 753.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,562 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 355,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after purchasing an additional 22,566 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 9.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 807,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,965,000 after purchasing an additional 68,597 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,511.8% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 18.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Finally, Benin Management CORP bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $85,606.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $325,855.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $691,069.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,340,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,260 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $49.08 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Repligen had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

