Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Establishment Labs (ESTA)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Establishment Labs’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $26.48 on Monday. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $27.76.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million.

There is no company description available for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.