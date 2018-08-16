Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Allakos (ALLK)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.90) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.95) EPS.

ALLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair began coverage on Allakos in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allakos in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Allakos stock opened at $37.80 on Monday. Allakos has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $45.95.

In related news, Director Daniel Janney purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $4,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Venture Fund (Ohi Rivervest II purchased 111,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,998.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

