JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.17

Media coverage about JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. JBG SMITH Properties earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.9902483015654 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 20.45. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th.

In other news, Director University Yale sold 40,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $1,545,117.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

